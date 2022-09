Switzerland condemns "sham referendums" in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - "Sham referendums" currently taking place in Ukrainian territories partially occupied by Russia are illegal under international law, the Swiss government said on Friday.

The Swiss foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador over the matter on Thursday, the government said, adding that it would consider joining the European Union in imposing new sanctions on Russia.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

