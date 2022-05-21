Switzerland confirms its first case of monkeypox

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland has detected its first confirmed case of monkeypox, a person in the canton of Bern who contracted it through "close physical contact abroad", the canton said in a statement on Saturday.

The person consulted a doctor because they had a fever and a rash and felt poorly, the canton said, adding that the person was in isolation at home and the illness was developing in a "benign" way. A person they had been in contact with has been informed, the canton added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.