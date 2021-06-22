Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Switzerland recommends 12-15 year olds get Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot

2 minute read

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in Geneva, Switzerland February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland on Tuesday said children between 12 and 15 years old could be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the shot from Pfizer (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE).

The recommendation follows approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine earlier this month for 12-15 year olds by Switzerland's drug regulator, and is aimed primarily at youth in groups who may be at high risk of severe disease should they contract COVID-19, including those suffering from a chronic condition, or those who have contact with somebody in a risk group. read more

The country, which has until now been vaccinating people 16 and over with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, added the younger age group with the goal of both preventing rare serious infections in younger people and reducing sources of possible transmission.

The vaccine, like for people over 16 years, must be given in two doses after clinical trials showed around 100% efficiency in the younger age group, drugs regulator Swissmedic has said.

Reporting by John Miller Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:55 PM UTCYouTube wins user copyright fight in top EU court ruling

Google's (GOOGL.O) YouTube won its latest copyright-infringement challenge after Europe's top court said online platforms are not liable for users uploading unauthorised works unless the platforms failed to take quick action to remove or block access to the content.

EuropeWestern sanctions bordering on a ‘declaration of economic war’, says Belarus
EuropeIn “spirit of dialogue”, Spain to pardon jailed Catalan separatists
EuropeUEFA turn down request for ‘rainbow lights’ in Munich
Europe‘Grotesque’: EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTQ law