Switzerland to reopen Kyiv embassy after two and a half months

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland is reopening its embassy in Kyiv, with five staff members, including the ambassador, set to return to the Ukrainian capital over the next few days, said the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The decision to reopen the embassy after it was temporarily closed two and a half months ago was based on an in-depth analysis of the security situation, added the FDFA.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

