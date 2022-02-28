Switzerland signs memorandum of understanding with UK on customs cooperation

GENEVA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland and Britain signed a memorandum of understanding on customs cooperation on Monday with a view to enhancing their trade relations, the Swiss Office for Customs and Border Security said.

"The aim of the MoU is to intensify bilateral contacts between specialists in modernisation and digitisation initiatives, and to foster close collaboration in the area of customs," the Office added in a statement.

"The desired further development of customs and trade relations is also in line with the Federal Council's 'mind the gap' strategy, which it has been pursuing with regard to bilateral agreements following the UK's departure from the European Union," it said.

Reporting by Paul Carrel

