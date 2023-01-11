Switzerland stops accepting Russian travel documents from occupied areas in Ukraine















BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland is no longer accepting new travel documents from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine and the breakaway regions of Georgia for crossing the external Schengen borders or the issuing of visas, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

Exceptions to the change in policy, which is effective immediately, are possible if the person possessing the document was a Russian citizen before the cut-off date, it added.

