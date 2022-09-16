1 minute read
Switzerland suspends relaxed visa rules for Russians - govt
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss government decided on Friday to fully suspend an agreement that eases visa rules for Russian citizens, it said in a statement.
This brings Swiss visa rules for Russians in line with those in the European Union, the statement added.
Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.