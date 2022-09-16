Switzerland suspends relaxed visa rules for Russians - govt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Switzerland's national flag flies beside the one of the European Union in Zurich, Switzerland May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss government decided on Friday to fully suspend an agreement that eases visa rules for Russian citizens, it said in a statement.

This brings Swiss visa rules for Russians in line with those in the European Union, the statement added.

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.