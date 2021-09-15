Tech is make-or-break issue for EU, chief executive says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on "The State of the European Union" at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STRASBOURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's future hinges on its level of technological prowess, in particular access to chips crucial for everything from smartphones to electric scooters to factories, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Digital is the make-or-break issue," von der Leyen said in a policy speech at European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

She called for coordination at the European level to create a state of the art European chip ecosystem including production.

Reporting by Yves Herman, Writing by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

