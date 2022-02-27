1 minute read
Telegram may restrict some channels if situation in Ukraine escalates, says founder
MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Messaging app Telegram may consider partially or fully restricting the operation of some channels if the situation in Ukraine escalates, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Sunday.
Durov said in a post that Telegram channels were increasingly becoming a source of unverified information and that he did not want the app to be used as a tool that may deepen conflicts.
Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Andrei Khalip
