Telegram may restrict some channels if situation in Ukraine escalates, says founder

A 3D printed Telegram logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Messaging app Telegram may consider partially or fully restricting the operation of some channels if the situation in Ukraine escalates, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Sunday.

Durov said in a post that Telegram channels were increasingly becoming a source of unverified information and that he did not want the app to be used as a tool that may deepen conflicts.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Andrei Khalip

