Ten people killed in fierce storms in central Russia - government ministry

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

Eight of the ten were killed and 29 more injured at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region, the ministry said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the incident that killed three children.

Pictures posted by the ministry on the Telegram app showed cars and tents badly damaged and crushed by fallen trees.

Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements, damaged the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, officials said.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn

