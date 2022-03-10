There is no fast track procedure for EU membership, Dutch PM says

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) as they deliver a joint statement before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

VERSAILLES, France, March 10 (Reuters) - It is important that Ukraine has applied for membership of the European Union, but there is no fast-track procedure for accession, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

Ukraine applied for fast EU membership shortly after the Russian invasion two weeks ago.

"What's important is that Ukraine has asked to be member of the EU (...) there is no fast track procedure to become member of the EU," Rutte told reporters on entering a summit of EU leaders.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

