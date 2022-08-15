Think of the dissidents, says Germany's Scholz on Russian tourist ban

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stand for a picture after the Nordic Prime Minister's meeting at Munch in Oslo, Norway August 15, 2022. Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/via REUTERS

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said while there was room for a European-level debate on banning Russian tourists, it was important not to make life harder for Kremlin opponents to flee Russia.

"What is important for us is that we understand there are a lot of people fleeing from Russia because they disagree with the Russian regime," he said following a meeting with leaders of the Nordic countries in Oslo on Monday.

"All the decisions we take should not make it more complicated to leave the country, for getting away from the leadership and the dictatorship in Russia," he added.

Several European countries, including Finland's Sanna Marin who was also at the meeting, have called for Russian tourists to be banned from the EU to ensure that they too pay a penalty for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.