Thousands protest in Zurich to support Ukraine

People gather during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, next to the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thousands took to the streets on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland's biggest city, where the iconic city hall and Grossmuenster church were lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to express support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

A spokesman for Zurich police confirmed protests were peaceful and the police estimated the number of participants at about 10,000.

Earlier on Monday, Switzerland said it would adopt all the sanctions that the European Union has imposed on Russian people and companies and freeze their assets in a sharp deviation from the country's traditional neutrality. read more

Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

