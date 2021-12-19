Thousands of Santas stage Madrid charity run for volcano-hit La Palma

People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race to collect funds to help victims of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption, in Madrid, Spain December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus took part in a charity run through Madrid on Sunday to raise money for people affected by a three-month volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma.

Decked out in classic red and white outfits, the runners set off in a flurry of fake snow along the Paseo de la Castellana, a major boulevard through the city centre.

Some runners swapped Santa's traditional red trousers for more sporty shorts, while many wore face masks as a coronavirus precaution.

"You have to try to be careful, especially close to Christmas," said Teresa, taking part with her colleagues, who were all wearing face masks.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed and banana plantations have been devastated on La Palma, an island in the Canaries. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing streams of molten lava in September, but scientists said last week the eruption could be coming to an end.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Gore and Elena Rodriguez Writing by Jessica Jones Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.