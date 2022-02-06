Three climbers found dead near Greek ski resort of Kalavryta

ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Three mountain climbers were found dead on Sunday evening near the popular ski resort of Kalavryta in Greece, the fire service said.

The three Greek men, aged 40, 49 and 56 according to the Athens News Agency, had been missing since Saturday. They had left Kalavryta in the morning to climb the 2,355 metre high Mount Helmos.

At least 22 firefighters assisted by helicopters searched for hours on Sunday. The men's bodies were found after some of their belongings were spotted in the snow from a helicopter.

Authorities are investigating whether they were killed by an avalanche, the Athens News Agency said.

Climbing and skiing accidents are not uncommon in Greece but this is the worst incident recorded this season.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.