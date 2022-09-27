Explosions heard, power out in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv















KHARKIV, Ukraine, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Three explosions were heard, then electricity cut out on Tuesday in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, a Reuters witness reported.

"There are no lights in some parts of the city. Information about casualties is being specified," Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said in his Telegram channel. He alsoreported a fourth attack.

Terekhov said an infrastructure facility was hit and said authorities were working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The report followed a rocket attack on Kharkiv Sept. 9 in which at least 10 people were wounded. Ukrainian officials said that attack was revenge for its forces' successes on the battlefieldagainst Russia. [nL1N30G0ST]

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Abdelaziz Boumzar; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.