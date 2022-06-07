Three German railway employees under investigation after deadly crash
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German prosecutors are investigating three employees of state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn after a deadly train accident in southern Germany last week, police said.
Five people, including two women who had Ukrainian citizenship and a teenager, were killed and more than 40 injured when a regional train derailed in the mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria. read more
Public prosecutors in Munich are investigating the three employees on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, among other things, police said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.