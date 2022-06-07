Three German railway employees under investigation after deadly crash

The carriages of a derailed regional train in which five people were killed and dozens injured is cut into two parts by an excavator near the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 5, 2022. Vifogra/Goppelt via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German prosecutors are investigating three employees of state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn after a deadly train accident in southern Germany last week, police said.

Five people, including two women who had Ukrainian citizenship and a teenager, were killed and more than 40 injured when a regional train derailed in the mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria. read more

Public prosecutors in Munich are investigating the three employees on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, among other things, police said.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Angus MacSwan

