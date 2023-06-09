Three hurt in drone strike in Russian city of Voronezh - regional governor















June 9 (Reuters) - Three people were hurt by shards of broken glass on Friday when a drone struck a residential building in the southern Russian city of Voronezh, regional governor Alexander Gusev said.

Photos posted on social media showed damage and scorch marks to the facade of the apartment block. Gusev said the three people had received medical attention on the spot and declined hospital treatment, suggesting their injuries were light.

Drone strikes inside Russian territory have become a frequent occurrence, but they more typically happen in areas such as Belgorod that lie closer to Ukraine. Voronezh is about 180 km (110 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine does not comment on alleged cross-border attacks into Russia.

Russia accused Ukraine last month of launching two drones at the Kremlin in what it said was an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv denied involvement in that incident.

Reporting by Felix Light and Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Angus MacSwan











