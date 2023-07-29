Three injured in shooting in Dutch city Rotterdam

AMSTERDAM, July 29 (Reuters) - Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night during a summer carnival in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said in a statement.

Police fired several shots at a shooter, it said. The victims and the shooter were taken to hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

A shooting took place earlier in the day during the same event, police said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.