Three killed by Russian strikes in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

KYIV, April 11 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and eight civilians were wounded on Monday by Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the governor's account of the attack.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Conor Humphries

