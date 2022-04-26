1 minute read
Three killed in Russian kindergarten shooting - Ifax cites source
April 26 (Reuters) - An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing three people, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.
The shooter later committed suicide, according to the source.
