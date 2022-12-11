Three killed in shooting at Rome residents' meeting
ROME, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Three women were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome, Italian media reported on Sunday.
Initial reports said the gunman had been detained after the shooting, which happened at a bar in the Fidene district where the meeting was being held.
A fourth person suffered serious wounds, according to the reports.
Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alex Richardson
