Three killed in shooting at Rome residents' meeting















ROME, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Three women were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Initial reports said the gunman had been detained after the shooting, which happened at a bar in the Fidene district where the meeting was being held.

A fourth person suffered serious wounds, according to the reports.

Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alex Richardson











