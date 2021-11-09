Three people arrested after Monday's stabbing in Cannes - media

Police tape is seen at the scene where a police officer was stabbed in front of a police station, in Cannes, France, November 8, 2021. Jeremy Crunchant/Handout via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French police have arrested three persons linked to a man suspected of having attacked police officers in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, French media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

Le Parisien newspaper added that France's anti-terrorism prosecutors had not yet opened a probe.

A policeman survived a knife attack in Cannes on Monday, with media quoting a police source as saying the assailant had said he was acting "in the name of the Prophet". read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.