Three Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea - German air force















BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on Wednesday.

German and British forces were deployed to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German air force said on Twitter.

It posted several images of the Russian aircraft mid-flight.

Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.