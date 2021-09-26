Three Russian fighter jets escort U.S. bomber in Pacific Ocean - RIA

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Three Russian SU-35S fighter jets have escorted a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber which was approaching Russia's border in the Pacific Ocean, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Moscow's Defence Ministry.

It said the bomber had subsequently moved away from the border, while the Russian jets had returned to their bases.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

