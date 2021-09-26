Skip to main content

Europe

Three Russian fighter jets escort U.S. bomber in Pacific Ocean - RIA

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Three Russian SU-35S fighter jets have escorted a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber which was approaching Russia's border in the Pacific Ocean, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Moscow's Defence Ministry.

It said the bomber had subsequently moved away from the border, while the Russian jets had returned to their bases.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:58 PM UTC

German conservative candidate makes voting blunder on election day

Germany's conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet was ridiculed on social media for a misstep on election day on Sunday, capping a campaign marred by embarrassing gaffes that hurt his popularity.

Europe
Caught on camera: Kremlin releases photos of Putin's Siberian fishing trip
Europe
Women candidates win majority of seats in Icelandic election
Europe
UK Labour deputy leader calls governing Conservatives 'scum'
Europe
Brexit threats not helpful in solving N.Ireland problems, says EU