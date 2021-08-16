Three Swiss development agency workers evacuated from Afghanistan

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland has pulled three development agency workers out of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the country's foreign minister said on Monday, and is working hard to evacuate local personnel.

"They are on their way to Switzerland," Ignazio Cassis said in a tweet, saying the workers had been withdrawn with the help of Switzerland's partners.

"We are working very hard under the most difficult circumstances to evacuate local staff," he added.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

