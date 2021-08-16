Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Three Swiss development agency workers evacuated from Afghanistan

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland has pulled three development agency workers out of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the country's foreign minister said on Monday, and is working hard to evacuate local personnel.

"They are on their way to Switzerland," Ignazio Cassis said in a tweet, saying the workers had been withdrawn with the help of Switzerland's partners.

"We are working very hard under the most difficult circumstances to evacuate local staff," he added.

