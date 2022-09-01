Three Ukrainian troops caught in fighting near nuclear plant - TASS cites Russian-installed official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said Russian troops had captured three Ukrainian servicemen on Thursday during what he said was an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

TASS cited Vladimir Rogov as saying that radiation levels at the plant remained normal.

Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier that it had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to seize the plant, hours before a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency was scheduled to visit.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

