Time to look at NATO's permanent basing in eastern Europe-US general

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Tod D. Wolters takes part in an online North Atlantic Council meeting at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine should prompt a re-examination of NATO's permanent presence in eastern Europe, the U.S. general that serves as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe told Congress on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of a more permanent presence of U.S. troops in the Baltics and elsewhere, Air Force General Tod Wolters said: "It's got to change."

"And certainly this is an opportunity as a result of this senseless act on behalf of Russia, to re-examine the permanent military architecture that exists not only in Eastern Europe, but in our air policing activity in aviation and in our standing naval maritime groups," he said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

