Timmermans is candidate to lead Dutch Labour/Green party ticket in election

AMSTERDAM, July 20 (Reuters) - Frans Timmermans will leave the European Commission to run for the leadership of the combined Labour and Green Left Party in Dutch national elections in November, newspaper De Volkskrant reported on Thursday.

Timmermans, a member of the Dutch Labour party, has informed the commission of his decision, the paper said. Labour and Green Left have decided to join forces in the Nov. 22 vote, in a bid to stem a decline in support for left-leaning parties.

The commission declined to comment on the report, which said the Dutch politician would announce his candidacy in Maastricht later on Thursday.

Timmermans, 62, serves as the European Commission's vice president, and is in charge of the EU's Green Deal - its wide-ranging package of policies on climate change and the environment.

He is also a well-known figure in the Netherlands, having served as foreign minister in 2012-2014 in the previous cabinet of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Kate Abnett, Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.