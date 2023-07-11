Toddler's body found on beach in Spain's Tarragona

MADRID, July 11 (Reuters) - Spanish police are examining the body of a toddler whose body was washed up on a beach near the Mediterranean city of Tarragona on Tuesday, authorities said.

The body was that of a boy aged between two and three, the town hall of Roda de Berà, a seaside town on Spain's Gold Coast between Tarragona and Barcelona, said in a statement on Twitter.

"The area is perimetered and we are waiting for the judge to make the examination of the corpse," the statement said, adding an appeal to locals and holidaymakers to avoid the area.

Several local media said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Aislinn Laing, editing by Nick Macfie

