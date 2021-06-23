Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Too early to say if Irish reopening to be delayed -health minister

A woman waits under her number at a designated socially distanced seating area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in a cafe in Galway, Ireland, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Ireland's health minister said it is too early to say whether an increased presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant will delay a further easing of restrictions beyond July 5 when indoor restaurant and bar services are due to resume.

"At this point, it's too early to say," Stephen Donnelly told national broadcaster RTE. "We know COVID tears up the best laid plans and it's a rapidly evolving situation with Delta."

While Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said ahead of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the plan remained on track, Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Wednesday that nothing can be guaranteed and that the government would follow health officials' advice.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin

