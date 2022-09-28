Top EU officials to make statement on Russia sanctions at 1400 GMT















BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will make an announcement at 1600 CET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday on plans for a tightening of sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine has urged the European Union to impose economic sanctions on Russia to punish it for staging annexation votes in four occupied regions.

The bloc is looking at an oil price cap, tighter curbs on high-tech exports to Russia and more sanctions against individuals, diplomats have said.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska











