Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to travel to Germany, France, Italy next week

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as he and U.S. President Joe Biden meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome and the Vatican, as well as the Italian cities of Bari and Matera for a G20 summit, from June 22-29, the State Department said on Friday.

The top U.S. diplomat will attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. In Rome, he will co-chair a meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. The trip will close out in Bari and Matera with the G20 foreign ministers meeting, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alex Richardson

