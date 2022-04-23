1 minute read
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv on Sunday and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian leader said on Saturday.
He told a news conference in Kyiv that he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's invasion.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Frances Kerry
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.