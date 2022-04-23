Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in a steel warehouse following a military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv on Sunday and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian leader said on Saturday.

He told a news conference in Kyiv that he would discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia's invasion.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Frances Kerry

