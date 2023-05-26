Blinken to visit Nordic countries















WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Sweden, Norway, and Finland from May 29 to June 2, the State Department said on Friday, to deepen cooperation on national security and economic issues as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on.

In Sweden on Monday through Wednesday, Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will lead the fourth meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, which is focused on global clean tech, holding Russia accountable, supporting Ukraine and increasing trade cooperation, the department said in a statement.

Blinken will participate in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss preparations for the group's July summit in Lithuania, it said.

From there, he will head to Finland to meet with leaders of the newest NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, the State Department said.

Blinken will give a speech in Helsinki on Friday, the department said, "to highlight all the ways in which Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure, and our continued efforts to support Ukraine’s defense of its territory, sovereignty, and democracy in pursuit of a just and durable peace."

Finland formally joined NATO in April in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's application has been held up by NATO members Turkey and Hungary.

