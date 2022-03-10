Top U.S., Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 9, 2022. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed additional security and humanitarian support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken and Kuleba also discussed Russia's "unconscionable attacks harming population centers," the statement said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Christopher Cushing

