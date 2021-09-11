Tornado hits Italy's Pantelleria island, killing two people

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two people died and nine were injuried after a windstorm hit Pantelleria, a small Italian island in the Mediterranean, sweeping up cars and whipping down coastal roads, authorities and local media said.

The tornado killed an off-duty firefighter and an 86-year-old man who were travelling by car on Friday evening on the popular tourist spot south of Sicily.

Video from the civil protection agency showed images of several overturned vehicles and a building hit by a car thrown in the air.

"It's difficult to accept such a thing. It's a huge pain," Pantelleria mayor Vincenzo Campo wrote on Facebook.

ANSA news agency reported on Saturday that rescuers were still looking for any potential missing people, while working to reopen roads damaged by the storm.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

