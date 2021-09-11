Skip to main content

Europe

Tornado hits Italy's Pantelleria island, killing two people

1 minute read

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two people died and nine were injuried after a windstorm hit Pantelleria, a small Italian island in the Mediterranean, sweeping up cars and whipping down coastal roads, authorities and local media said.

The tornado killed an off-duty firefighter and an 86-year-old man who were travelling by car on Friday evening on the popular tourist spot south of Sicily.

Video from the civil protection agency showed images of several overturned vehicles and a building hit by a car thrown in the air.

"It's difficult to accept such a thing. It's a huge pain," Pantelleria mayor Vincenzo Campo wrote on Facebook.

ANSA news agency reported on Saturday that rescuers were still looking for any potential missing people, while working to reopen roads damaged by the storm.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:30 AM UTC

'Ms Nord Stream 2?': Germany's Merkel makes difficult last visit to Poland

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Poland on Saturday, part of a goodbye tour of Europe for the continent's longest serving leader, risks being overshadowed by tensions over a gas pipeline and questions over her legacy in central Europe.

Europe
EU rejects reworking N. Ireland deal, urges calmer tone
Europe
IMF to launch virtual mission to Belarus to gather data on economy
Europe
Jorge Sampaio, who showed extent of Portuguese presidential powers, dies at 81
Europe
France sees bird flu outbreak as virus spreads again in Europe