Town near Ukraine's Kyiv hit by missiles, oil terminal on fire
MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town's mayor said in a video posted online.
"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," said the mayor, Natalia Balasinovich.
Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky.
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
