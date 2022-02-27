Town near Ukraine's Kyiv hit by missiles, oil terminal on fire

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town's mayor said in a video posted online.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," said the mayor, Natalia Balasinovich.

Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky.

