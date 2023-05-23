Trade union claims to have disrupted power at Cannes film festival















CANNES, May 23 (Reuters) - France's hardline CGT trade union on Tuesday said it had disrupted power and gas supplies at the Cannes film festival, in their latest protest against President Emmanuel Macron's decision to increase the French retirement age.

Still, two Reuters journalists present at the festival, which started last Tuesday, said they had not noticed any power supply issues at the festival.

The CGT said it had also disrupted power supplies in some other high-profile tourist spots in southern France, such as Saint Tropez.

The Cannes Palais and some hotels and restaurants in Cannes were targeted by the cuts, the CGT said in a statement, adding that "the anger of the French people is still intact."

Regional newspaper Nice Matin reported there were some brief power cuts in Cannes that affected a police station and restaurant.

Three people, employees of local energy suppliers, were arrested on Tuesday for having cut gas and electricity in a part of Cannes, the paper said, citing a police source.

The festival's press department and local power supplier Enedis did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

