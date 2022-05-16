Train driver dies and dozens injured in crash near Barcelona

A commuter train and a goods train are pictured after they collided, on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, May 16 (Reuters) - The driver of a suburban passenger train died and dozens were lightly injured after two trains crashed outside Barcelona on Monday evening, Catalan regional authorities said.

Some 85 people were injured, two seriously, according to regional emergency services.

The collision happened when a freight train derailed and crashed into a passenger train at the station in Sant Boi de Llobregat, around 14 km (8.7 miles) from Barcelona, at around 6 p.m.

"The driver of the passenger train died as a result of the impact," the regional government said in a statement.

Around a hundred passengers still inside the train were being evacuated, it said.

Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Sandra Maler

