Transition to electric cars threatens 60,000 jobs in Italy - FIM CISL union

An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest union of metal workers FIM-CISL said on Friday that the transition to electric cars puts at risk 60,000 jobs in the country.

"In spite of the complaints and requests from trade unions and companies, in the budget law the government has not included any intervention to support a sector overwhelmed by changes caused by the energy and ecological transition," said in a statement Ferdinando Uliano, head of FIM CISL.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.