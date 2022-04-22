1 minute read
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities
KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian AN-26 transport plane crashed during a "technical flight" in southern Ukraine on Friday and there were casualties, local authorities said.
Details of the crash, in the Zaporizhzhia region, were being verified.
Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
