Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join NATO - Stoltenberg

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive to sign a document during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Turkey has agreed to support Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO," he told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid.

"Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Sabine Siebold, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.