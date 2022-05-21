Turkey expects concrete Swedish steps on terrorism, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey May 18, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Saturday that Ankara expects concrete steps regarding its concerns about terrorist organisations, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

In a phone call, Erdogan also said an arms exports embargo imposed on Turkey after its Syria incursion in 2019 should be lifted, according to Anadolu.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey surprised NATO allies last week by objecting to the two countries' membership, but Western leaders have expressed confidence that Ankara's objections will not be a roadblock for the NATO accession process.

Ankara says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

