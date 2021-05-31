Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve economic ties - minister

Reuters
1 minute read

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Turkey and Greece will start taking concrete steps and working on joint projects to improve economic and commercial ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks Athens, as the NATO members seek to repair ties.

Tensions flared last year over a dispute over maritime jurisdiction and offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean, and the countries traded barbs on Sunday over the status of Muslim minorities in Greece.

Speaking at a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Cavusoglu said they reached an understanding on 25 articles to improve commercial ties, and both countries would recognise each other's COVID-19 vaccinations, in a move to help tourism.

Cavusoglu said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were planning to meet at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:48 AM UTCNaftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era

Naftali Bennett, Israel's likely next prime minister, is a self-made tech millionaire who dreams of annexing most of the occupied West Bank.

Middle EastNetanyahu's grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him
Middle EastIsraeli, Egyptian officials meet in effort to solidify Gaza truce
Middle EastU.S. records show Iran oil cargo landed one month after ship seizure
Middle EastGreece says aiming to smooth out "serious differences" with Turkey