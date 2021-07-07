Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Turkey mulls possible visit of Lithuanian delegation on migration - sources

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis looks on during a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

ANKARA, July 7 (Reuters) - Turkey is considering agreeing to a visit by a Lithuanian delegation in the coming weeks to hold talks on migration and countering human trafficking, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Wednesday, after Lithuania accused Belarus of flying in migrants to send to the European Union.

Lithuania on Wednesday also said it would build a barrier on its border and deploy troops to prevent the migrants being flown in from abroad crossing illegally into its territory. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said a large number of the migrants had come from Turkey. read more

"A delegation from Lithuania coming to our country in the coming weeks to discuss migration management and the battle with human trafficking is being evaluated," the sources said, without elaborating.

