Turkey, Sweden to meet again in June 12 week for NATO talks -Stoltenberg

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul, Turkey, June 4, 2023.















ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland will meet in the week of June 12 for further discussions on Sweden's NATO membership bid, which has been delayed due to objections from Turkey and Hungary, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

He was speaking after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

