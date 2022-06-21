Two Americans captured in Ukraine are in Donetsk, Interfax cites source

June 21 (Reuters) - Two Americans who were captured in Ukraine are currently located in the Russian-backed Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing a source.

On Monday, the Kremlin said that two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva convention who should face responsibility for their actions. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

