Two Americans recently died in Ukraine's Donbas region

Smoke rises in the sky after shelling at the frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donbas region, Ukraine July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

July 23 (Reuters) - Two U.S. citizens recently died in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Saturday, without disclosing further details.

The U.S. administration was in touch with the families of the deceased and providing "all possible consular assistance," the State Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson declined to say how recent were the deaths or their circumstances.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further," said the spokesperson, who was confirming an earlier CNN report.

Ukraine has been under siege by Russia for nearly five months in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Kyiv and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

Several Americans have volunteered to fight alongside Ukrainian forces despite warnings not to take up arms. A U.S. citizen was killed in combat in May after he joined thousands of foreign fighters who have volunteered to help Ukraine fend off Russian forces. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.