Two baby pandas born at France's Beauval zoo

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two baby pandas have been born at the Beauval zoo in France, said the zoo on Monday, adding that the newly born animals were in good health.

The zoo said its female panda - Huan Huan - had given birth to the two babies in the early hours of Monday.

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi came to France on loan from China in 2012, and their arrival was hailed at the time as a sign of warming diplomatic ties between Paris and Beijing.

While an adult female panda can weigh up to 125 kilograms (275 pounds), a baby panda weighs barely 120 grams (4 ounces) at birth.

Reporting by Benoit Tessier and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

